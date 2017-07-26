Powerhouse Science Center’s Design Lab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is on out at the Powerhouse Science Center checking out their new design lab -- an all new exploratory space where visitors map out and prototype solutions to given challenges.

Build a hurricane proof structure. Test an earthquake resistant building. As Powerhouse Design Lab innovators, kids of all ages will have FUN engaging with the many steps involved in the engineering process. In Design Lab, young minds stay sharp over the summer and head back to school with fresh ideas and the confidence that comes with honed problem solving skills.

Getting hands-on with the engineering design cycle helps visitors explore through trial and error that there’s no single “right answer” in engineering!