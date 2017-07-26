Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laura Ball, events manager, and Tim Tran, Fire Wings manager, joined us in the kitchen to share some wings and talk about the upcoming Sactown Wings Festival. The 4th Annual Sactown Wings Festival showcases 14 of Sacramento's best restaurants and their chicken wings, all while helping support Habitat for Humanity of greater Sacramento. Fire Wings won both "best specialty wing" and "best overall chicken wing" at last year's festival!

More info:

Sactown Wings

Sunday, 2-6pm

Southside Park, 2115 6th street

$10 in advance, $15 at the door

SactownWings.com

Facebook: SactownWings

Twitter: @SactownWings

Instagram: @SactownWings