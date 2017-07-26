Safety of State Fair Ride in Question After Accident in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The California State Fair is full of sights and sounds that only come around once a year, but one spot on the main midway is now conspicuously silent.

"Our ride is not running this evening ... not running and not going to run until we find out what happened in Ohio and the factory tells us it's OK to operate," said Barry Schaible, a third-party fair inspector.

The Fireball ride at Cal Expo was shut down following a devastating accident on the Fireball running at the Ohio State Fair on opening day in the Buckeye State.

One 18-year-old was killed after a row of seats peeled off the frame of the attraction, seven others were critically injured.

The ride now idle on the midway in Sacramento is similar, but not exactly the same as the one in Ohio. However they were both manufactured by the same company in Holland.

"I've never been one that rides the rides in the past. We come for the environment, to see the vegetables, the food the farms ... yeah I just don't like movable rides," said fairgoer Justin Sizemore.

Others are into the thrill but their loved ones are not.

"My wife gave us a list of what not to get on," fairgoer Jose Cendejas said.

Schaible leads the team that does independent pre-opening inspections on the 100 rides at the California State Fair as well as random spot inspections throughout each fair day. That's on top of what the ride company, Butler Entertainment, does on its own.

What does Schaible say could cause the kind of metal cracking some Ohio witnesses report hearing before people fell from the Fireball there?

"Going down the highway, bouncing... so a crack may develop in travel," he said.