Some Butte Fire Victims Have Received Hefty Cleanup Bills

CALAVERAS COUNTY --Two trailers sit on land where Skip Jungemann's home once was.

But as he recently found out, cleaning up the Mountain Ranch property after the Butte Fire tore down his home wasn't cheap.

"$300-some-odd-thousand-dollars-and-so-many-cents, I kinda laughed and said 'you don't really think I can pay that do you?'" said Butte Fire survivor Skip Jungemann.

That's the bill Jungemann got after state-funded cleanup efforts. The state initially fronted the bill, but now they need that money back.

Residents without insurance don't have to pay.

Those with insurance who weren't reimbursed by their insurance companies for debris removal don't have to pay.

It's people who were reimbursed by their insurance companies for debris removal who do have to pay.

"Cal OES and FEMA paid for the debris removal, and if people were given money for debris removal from their insurance company, it's a duplication of benefits they can't receive a benefit twice," said Sharon Torrence, spokeswoman for Butte Fire Recovery.

Jungemann says he was not reimbursed by his insurance company for debris removal, and according to Calaveras County, as long as he can prove that he won't have to pay.

But Jungemann is still holding on to the $300,000 bill. He says he hasn't followed up because he takes issue with the information the county wants.

"My lawyer says no you can it they should have that if you do you redact everything in the policy they have no business knowing the rest of it," Jungemann said.

But a county spokesperson assures it's a simple process.

"All they need from the insurance company is if they had a designated amount for debris removal what that amount was and that's the amount that needs to be paid back," Torrence said.

The county say those feeling the pain of sticker shock can reach out for help.

As for Jungemann he's letting his attorneys deal with the money issues while he laughs it off.

"The way I've been able to survive this fire and this disaster and life is humor," Jungemann said.