Clayton Williams, operations and service manager, and Todd Franssen, new bus sales manager of BusWest, joined us to talk about "Stuff the Bus." Stuff the Bus is a fundraiser presented by the Roseville Auto Mall to provide as many new school supplies for kids in need as possible. Help us to Stuff the Bus by bringing any new school supplies to the Roseville Auto Mall!Donate today!Now through August 4thRoseville Auto Mall