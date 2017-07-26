Teen Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal, Streamed Crash

MERCED — A Stockton teen who livestreamed a car crash on Instagram that killed her younger sister has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, appeared Wednesday via remote camera in Merced County Superior Court.

She was dressed in yellow inmate garb and answered a “little bit” when the judge asked if she understood the charges against her.

Authorities say Sanchez livestreamed herself driving and then losing control of a car that rolled over Friday northwest of Fresno.

The district attorney’s office said after the brief hearing that Sanchez had a blood alcohol content of 0.10. The legal limit in California is 0.08.