Youth Duck Banding Day & Egg Salvage Hatchery Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Regina Stafford, egg salvage coordinator, and Caroline Brady, Waterfowl programs director, joined us to talk about the upcoming Youth Duck Banding Day and Egg Salvage Hatchery Tour. Kids get a chance to participate in the duck conservation efforts with hands on duck banding. They also get to see eggs that have been recovered and are being hatched in the Egg Salvage Hatchery.

More info:

Youth Duck Banding Day and Egg salvage Hatchery Tour

Friday, 9am - 12pm

Rancho Esquon Hatchery, Durham, CA.

(916) 648-1406

CalWaterfowl.org