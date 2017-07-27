Adopt a Pet: Koala Kong

Posted 11:22 AM, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, July 27, 2017
Animal ID 36006830
Species Dog
Breed Terrier/Mix
Age 1 year 6 months 3 days
Gender Male
Size Small
Color Grey
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Puppy Room
Intake Date 7/22/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

ABOUT ME

I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.
I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.
I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.