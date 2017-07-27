Adopt a Pet: Koala Kong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Animal ID 36006830 Species Dog Breed Terrier/Mix Age 1 year 6 months 3 days Gender Male Size Small Color Grey Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Puppy Room Adoption Price $100.00

ABOUT ME

I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.

I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.

I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.