Adopt a Pet: Koala Kong

|Animal ID
|36006830
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Terrier/Mix
|Age
|1 year 6 months 3 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Small
|Color
|Grey
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Puppy Room
|Intake Date
|7/22/2017
|Adoption Price
|$100.00
ABOUT ME
I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.
I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction.
I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.