CHP Investigating 3 Related Accidents on Highway 50 in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating the cause of a series of accidents that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The first crash happened on Highway 50. A compact white vehicle smashed into the back of a black SUV.

The SUV became disabled in the middle lane.

Then a pickup truck hit the back of the disabled SUV and again, that SUV remained in the middle of the highway.

Lastly, a passing FED EX truck attempted to avoid the disabled SUV, lost control and flipped over.

The scene is currently cleared.

Drivers received moderate injuries.

At this time, it is not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the initial collision. No citations were given at the scene but the crash is still under investigation.