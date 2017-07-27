For the First Time in Almost 20 Years, the Sacramento Zoo Welcomes Baby Flamingos

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Zoo announced the hatching of five new flamingo chicks Thursday, the zoo’s first since 1999.

The chicks hatched between June 28 and July 18, the zoo said. The eggs were incubated artificially before hatching.

Visitors can see at least one of the chicks daily by visiting the Dr. Murray E. Fowler Veterinary Hospital at the zoo. The chicks will move to the zoo’s lake once they are big enough to be on their own.

The zoo says it has hatched 28 flamingos in its 90-year history.