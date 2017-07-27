‘Ground Making’ Ceremony Signals Big Step in Sacramento’s Planned MLS Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Construction crews took their first steps in building a Major League Soccer stadium in the Downtown Railyards on Thursday.

The City of Sacramento and the Sacramento Republic FC feel the move will help convince the MLS to choose Sacramento for its next expansion. Other cities vying for an expansion include San Diego, Charlotte and St. Louis.

"When you look at what's happening with other cities throughout the country and where we stand, we have no obstacles," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. "We are ready to go."

Work began without confirmation Sacramento will get the expansion. A decision from the MLS is expected in December.

"There is always risk in this. We have spent millions of dollars getting up to this point and we are going to spend millions of dollars moving forward," Republic FC CEO Kevin Nagle said.

Nagle says the $245 million stadium will bring jobs to the area, and the project won't cost taxpayers a dime.

"This is 100 percent funding coming out of my pocket and my partner's pocket, so people don't have to worry about the risk coming out of their pocket," Nagle said. "We are going to get a team."