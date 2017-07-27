Human Remains Found in Roseville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- It's the kind of place where people like to bring their tunes and their time.

But Roseville police say the trail that winds around the Olympus Pointe Sculpture Park and down to a creek may also be the kind of place where someone decided to bring their criminal plans.

"Yesterday morning someone was walking out here and found some human remains. Really? That they're investigating. Oh my, oh that's crazy," said Rollie Coleman of Loomis.

Coleman says he comes here from Loomis almost every day to hang out with friends and play in the creek.

He hasn't had any problems in the area, but he said a friend of his has.

"This random guy came out here and took his bags while he was in the water, jump this homeless guy, I don't remember who he was, just this homeless guy walking around," Coleman said.

According to police, someone along the Miner's Ravine bike trail told another trail user that they thought they saw a body in the marshy area by the creek. That second person called officers around 8:40 Wednesday morning.

The report led investigators to find the mostly skeletal remains of an adult in a spot just a few hundred yards from a busy 24 Hour Fitness.

Khalil Curtis goes to the gym all the time.

He said it makes him think differently about coming to the parking lot.

"Yeah, maybe at nighttime, not wanna walk around to the car or something," Curtis said.

Police can't yet say if the person found out here was killed at night, or killed at all, since they couldn't determine any obvious cause of death.

Still, knowing human remains were found in a place that's part of their daily routine is giving people pause.

"It'd be scary to walk around kinda. You never know what's gonna happen," Curtis said.