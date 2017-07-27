‘Island of Black and White’ Performs!

Island of Black and White plays blues, rock, reggae, and more! They will be playing at Folsom Concert in the Park (July 28, 7-9pm) at Lions Park! Also, check out our their new album: "West Edge" and join them at their album release show this Saturday, July 29th at Loomis Basin Brewing Co. from 5-9pm! All ages are welcome to the event. Enjoy food, beer, and live music from Island of Black and White!
More info:
Island of Black and White
El Dorado Hills
(916) 307-9982
IslandOfBlackAndWhite.com
Facebook: Island of Black and White
Twitter: @IBWband