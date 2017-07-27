‘Island of Black and White’ Performs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Island of Black and White plays blues, rock, reggae, and more! They will be playing at Folsom Concert in the Park (July 28, 7-9pm) at Lions Park! Also, check out our their new album: "West Edge" and join them at their album release show this Saturday, July 29th at Loomis Basin Brewing Co. from 5-9pm! All ages are welcome to the event. Enjoy food, beer, and live music from Island of Black and White!

More info:

Island of Black and White

El Dorado Hills

(916) 307-9982

IslandOfBlackAndWhite.com

Facebook: Island of Black and White

Twitter: @IBWband