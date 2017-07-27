Stockton Toddler to be Taken Off Life Support, Step-Mom Arrested on Abuse Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKLAND -- Loved ones are saying their goodbyes to a Stockton toddler expected to be taken off of life support on Friday.

Brittany Gonzales says her 2-year-old son, Jackson "Jax" Love, was abused by his step-mother.

Gonzales says she was told Jax had fallen off a trampoline on Tuesday. She said Stockton Police detectives spoke with her, her ex-husband and his new wife Chalsey Maynard.

Maynard was ultimately arrested for three charges, including child abuse, and booked into jail on Wednesday afternoon. She declined an interview request from FOX40. The boy's father also declined to speak.

“I want answers. I want justice but I don’t think I’m going to get answers whatsoever,” Gonzales said. She adds she complained to Child Protective Services that her son was being abused twice but nothing happened.