Suspect Arrested in Fatal South Sacramento Gas Station Shooting, Two Other Suspects Wanted

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a gas station employee late Tuesday.

Just before 10:30 p.m. authorities got a call regarding a shooting at a Chevron near 8400 Florin Road.

When they arrived on the scene they found 20-year-old Simranjit Singh suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh’s co-worker was reportedly assaulted by three suspects while cleaning the parking lot and had gone into the store to call 9-1-1.

The victim then walked out of the store and was approached by the same suspects.

On Wednesday afternoon, 40-year-old Alexander Lopez was arrested for his involvement in the murder.

Sacramento Sheriff is still looking for two other suspects. One man is described as Hispanic in his early 20s, between 5’10” and 6′ tall and 200 pounds. The second wanted suspect is described as a a Hispanic male in his middle to late teens.

