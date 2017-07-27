Your Weekend, July 27

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Simone and Paul have all of the info on this weekend's events!
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: Soul2Soul The World Tour
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7:30pm
The Cat and the Fiddle Music Festival
Fairytale Town
Sat & Sun 11am-2:15pm
Courtland Pear Fair
Town of Courtland
Sun 9am-6pm
Sactown Wings
Southside Park
Sun 2pm-6pm
Strauss Festival of Elk Grove: The Wonderful Island of Oz
Elk Grove Regional Park
Thurs-Sun 8:15pm-10:15pm
Make it a Night Pick:
Restaurant:
Brick House Restaurant
9027 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 100
Bar:
Bob's Club
9039 Elk Grove Blvd
