Your Weekend, July 27

Posted 11:22 AM, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 10:54AM, July 27, 2017

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Simone and Paul have all of the info on this weekend's events!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: Soul2Soul The World Tour
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7:30pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/tim-mcgraw-faith-hill-soul2soul-world-tour/

The Cat and the Fiddle Music Festival
Fairytale Town
Sat & Sun 11am-2:15pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/cat-fiddle-music-festival/

Courtland Pear Fair
Town of Courtland
Sun 9am-6pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/courtland-pear-fair-4/

Sactown Wings
Southside Park
Sun 2pm-6pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sactown-wings-2/

Strauss Festival of Elk Grove: The Wonderful Island of Oz
Elk Grove Regional Park
Thurs-Sun 8:15pm-10:15pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/strauss-festival-elk-grove-wonderful-island-oz/

Make it a Night Pick:
Restaurant:
Brick House Restaurant
9027 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 100
http://brickhouse-eg.com/

Bar:
Bob's Club
9039 Elk Grove Blvd
http://www.bobsclubeg.com/

