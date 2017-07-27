Your Weekend, July 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Simone and Paul have all of the info on this weekend's events!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: Soul2Soul The World Tour

Golden 1 Center

Fri 7:30pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/tim-mcgraw-faith-hill-soul2soul-world-tour/

The Cat and the Fiddle Music Festival

Fairytale Town

Sat & Sun 11am-2:15pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/cat-fiddle-music-festival/

Courtland Pear Fair

Town of Courtland

Sun 9am-6pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/courtland-pear-fair-4/

Sactown Wings

Southside Park

Sun 2pm-6pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sactown-wings-2/

Strauss Festival of Elk Grove: The Wonderful Island of Oz

Elk Grove Regional Park

Thurs-Sun 8:15pm-10:15pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/strauss-festival-elk-grove-wonderful-island-oz/

Make it a Night Pick:

Restaurant:

Brick House Restaurant

9027 Elk Grove Blvd Ste 100

http://brickhouse-eg.com/

Bar:

Bob's Club

9039 Elk Grove Blvd

http://www.bobsclubeg.com/