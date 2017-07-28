2 Yolo County Families Continue Search for Their Missing Sons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNIGHTS LANDING -- Candles were lit and prayers were said for those who missed a Thanksgiving and Christmas, New Year's and birthdays, Mother's Day, Father's Day and the Fourth of July.

Now as "back to school" time creeps closer, the families of two missing Yolo County teens are afraid of what else their sons will lose out on, which is why they're back out with flyers. This time they're looking for hope in Knights Landing.

It's where some relatives believe people who were involved in the disappearances of their loved ones live.

"For someone to come in slithering like Satan and prevent my son from coming home and being able sleep in his own house is not OK with me," said Alicia Moore, mother of missing teen Elijah Moore.

"It's on my mind every single day but I try not to think about it as much, because if I break down she's watching," said Lola Rios, mother of missing teen Enrique Rios, as she looked down at her 5-year-old daughter.

Friends Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore disappeared last year, just 25 days apart, when they were 16 and 17.

Enrique Rios' mother says he went to bed in her Esparto home on October 16 and then wasn't there the next morning. Elijah Moore was captured on surveillance video cashing a check at California Check Cashing in Woodland on November 4, but hasn't been seen since.

Elijah Moore spoke with his mother by phone that same day. A text message came to family from his cell two days later saying he was headed to the Bay Area.

Lola Rios has received texts from her son since he vanished.

The first apologized for falling asleep at a friend's house and then saying he was going to the school both boys attended, Cesar Chavez Community School. Another message said he just needed some space.

"Those messages didn't come from him. There's no way," Lola Rios said. "I know the way he writes. I know the way he talks. That wasn't him."

Investigators believe the friends may have been taken by the same people or for the same reason.

In February, the FBI joined Woodland police and the Yolo County Sheriff's Office in the search for the boys.

"We've done numerous investigations, looking at all kinds of communication account records and trying to reconstruct those last moments," said FBI Supervisor Special Agent Robert Tripp. "Unfortunately, it hasn't brought us success, but we're working through everything that we can."

"It's heartbreaking to know that there's so many people that may know something, however, they're not saying anything," Alicia Moore said. "Why wouldn't you? Why wouldn't you want to say something?"

If you know anything that may bring these boys back home to their families the FBI wants to hear from you. Just dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.