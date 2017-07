SACRAMENTO — Amazon is hiring for 1,500 full-time positions at its new fulfillment center in Sacramento, scheduled to open later this year.

Those interested can apply here. The jobs deal with Amazon robotics to help pick, pack and ship customer orders.

Amazon’s Sacramento fulfillment center is the retail giant’s 10th facility in California. The land was purchased for $10.5 million, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

Amazon says the positions offer competitive wages and benefits.