Express Service by Mercedes-Benz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary headed to Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to get a hands on experience at their amazing express service. At Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills customers are very well taken care of. When getting car maintenance you receive the VIP treatment with express service. No appointment is necessary and get you in and out within an hour! Enjoy the benefits of a Mercedes Benz at Mercedes Benz of El Dorado Hills!

More info:

Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills

1000 Mercedes Lane, El Dorado Hills

mbofedh.com

Facebook: Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills

Twitter: @VonHousenGroup