Group, Including Children, Breaks Into Citrus Heights Catholic School

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- A group of what is believed to be seven people, including children, broke into a Citrus Heights Catholic school Wednesday night, damaging the building and stealing supplies.

Kevin Eckery, spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento, confirmed the incident occurred between 8 and 10:30 p.m. at the Holy Family Elementary School.

The group looked to be very young and some are estimated to be between the ages of 13 to 15, while others are estimated to be as young as 5 to 7 years of age.

Classroom dividers, classroom supplies and some windows were damaged. Office supplies and bags of candy were stolen from classrooms.

There is no estimate on the damage, but the diocese and school officials don't believe the dollar amount will be substantial when it comes to light.

The school's staff members have since installed security cameras and extra locks in the school building, which is adjacent to the Holy Family parish.

"A little bit of anger, disappointment and confusion as to what we do to make it go away. But talking with the staff, talking with the faculty, we got a plan together," said Principal Jude Mikal. "We did some stuff on our side to make sure it doesn't happen. Some Locks. Some shields. All that sorta stuff."