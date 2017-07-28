Joined by Faith Leaders, Imam Apologizes for Controversial Sermon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Imam Ammar Shahin from the Islamic Center of Davis said he's "deeply sorry for the pain (he has) caused."

The apology comes about a week after a sermon which many have called "anti-Semitic hate speech."

The Middle East Media Research Institute translated the Arabic portions of the hour long sermon. When speaking about recent violence in Jerusalem, which prompted Israeli officials to install metal detectors at the al-Aqsa mosque. The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit says Imam Shahin said, "liberate the al-Aqsa mosque from the filth of the Jews" and "annihilate them down to the very last one."

Basim Elkarra, executive director of CAIR Sacramento Valley says he considers it hate speech. Jewish leaders call it hurtful and dangerous.

Religious leaders and elected officials stood together Friday for a press conference about the controversy. Imam Shahin says the backlash has "humbled him" and that he let his emotions get the best of him.