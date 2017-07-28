Last Weekend at the State Fair

Gary is out at the California State Fair checking out two events being held during the fair's last weekend.

Cornhole

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand.

Grab a friend and compete in the Fair’s second ever Cornhole Championship! Cornhole, or bean bag toss, will take place in the grassy area adjacent to the Grandstand finish line. More than 50 two-person teams will compete in a round-robin style event for ultimate bragging rights. Fairgoers of all ages can enjoy cold drinks, warm sun and good friends.

There are two competitive divisions: Social and Serious.

Day of sign-ups will take place at the entry to the competition tournament. The cost is $50 per team of two (does not include Fair admission).

Steampunked Horses