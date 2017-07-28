National Cheesecake Day

Ingredients

Large Strawberries

Slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)

Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)

Directions:

1. Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the Strawberries just below the stem.

2. Carefully hollow-out each Strawberry using a paring knife.

3. Cut-off the bottom of each Strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright.

4. Place Slice of Cheesecake* into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding.

a. *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl.

5. Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a Pastry Bag with a star tip.

6. Fill hollowed-out Strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping.

7. Refrigerate until ready to serve.