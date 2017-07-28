National Cheesecake Day

Posted 11:23 AM, July 28, 2017

Vang Ngaemphome and Stephen Tess from the Arden Cheesecake Factory are in the kitchen with Simone getting ready for National Cheesecake Day.

RECIPE: Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats

Ingredients
Large Strawberries
Slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)
Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)
Directions:
1.       Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the Strawberries just below the stem.
2.       Carefully hollow-out each Strawberry using a paring knife.
3.       Cut-off the bottom of each Strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright.
4.       Place Slice of Cheesecake* into a mixing bowl.  Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding.
a.       *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl.
5.       Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a Pastry Bag with a star tip.
6.       Fill hollowed-out Strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping.
7.       Refrigerate until ready to serve.