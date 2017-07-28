Neighbors Grow Tired of Dust, Noise from Pioneer Bridge Resurfacing Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- For the last three weeks, Caltrans crews have been working on the Pioneer Bridge above the Sacramento River between Sacramento and West Sacramento.

But some who live nearby are starting to grow tried of the dust.

"If I go outside, it's just like, 'Ugh,'" neighbor Mia Lederer said.

According to Caltrans, that dust is from a resin-based material that crews are grinding off the road. The surface eroded after a failed resurfacing project in 2014 -- a mistake that's costing taxpayers $25 million to fix.

Crews are working on removing and replacing the material mostly overnight - except on weekends.

The Lederer family home backs up to the bridge and dust is can be seen on their windows and cars.

But that's not the only problem.

"Over the weekend like the jack hammering in the middle of the night, it's been tough to sleep," Jonathan Lederer, Mia's dad, told FOX40. "It wakes us up a few times. We got a young baby as well so it's made it a little more difficult."

The Lederers aren't alone, either.

"I've woken up a couple of times and wondered what is going on outside our apartment. And it's construction. OK. It's not like Aliens taking over the universe," neighbor Katherin Kynett said.

Others are dealing with it as best they can, hoping Caltrans completes the project on time.

"We'll see how long it lasts right now," neighbor Paolo Gonzalez said. "I mean I guess it's not that big of an issue."