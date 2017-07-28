Officers: Teen in Instagram Crash Combative

LOS BANOS (AP) — Authorities say a teen driver in California charged in a fatal crash she recorded live on Instagram kicked, spit and hurled racial slurs at first responders on the scene.

Police reports in the court file of 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez describe the behavior.

Authorites say Sanchez recorded herself driving and causing a rollover crash one week ago northwest of Fresno that killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.

Police say that after the accident, she kicked a paramedic in the face, so they strapped her to a gurney for everybody’s safety.

She’s pleaded not guilty to six felony counts, including drunken driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Public defender Ramnik Samrao explained his client’s behavior, saying she was emotional and fighting to be near her dead sister.