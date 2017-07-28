Oroville Movie Buff’s Lost Movie Collection Rebuilt to be 10 Times Bigger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- Weeks after Mark Orsillo lost his movie collection of around 300 DVDs in the destructive Wall Fire, his collection has been rebuilt -- and it is exponentially bigger.

Since Orsillo's story went viral, strangers from around the world sent him between 3,500 and 4,000 DVDs. The latest donation came in the form of two big boxes from 20th Century Fox. The studio was sure to include some of Orsillo's favorites.

The donations flooded in after a Facebook post from Orsillo's sister was shared more than 2,100 times.

Osillo and his parents are living in temporary housing until their home is rebuilt, but at least he has plenty of movies and television shows to help pass that time.

The Orsillo family and 40 other homeowners lost their homes in the Wall Fire.