Over $480,000 Worth of Marijuana and Butane Honey Oil Seized in Oroville

OROVILLE — Five suspects were arrested after Butte County Sheriff’s authorities discovered marijuana and butane honey oil worth $483,000 in Oroville.

The operation was discovered Thursday when a warrant was served at a property near 4400 Foothill Boulevard.

Deputies located 778 marijuana plants and 132 pounds of processed bud ready to be sold.

They also located 16 pounds of butane honey oil.

In addition to the marijuana and BHO, authorities also located about $500,000 worth of hydroponic system equipment and mobile butane honey oil lab equipment worth more than $50,000.

Deputies arrested Roseville resident 36-year-old Destin Brown and Florida residents 46-year-old Alejandro Villegas, 25-year-old Adriel Noriega, 29-year-old Mark Holtfreter and 37-year-old John Delorenzo at the scene.

All of them were arrested for manufacturing of a controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.