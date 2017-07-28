PG&E Working to Fix Broken Gas Line, Restore Gas to 689 Customers in Acampo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ACAMPO -- PG&E crews are working to restore gas to 689 customers in Acampo.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday a farmer plowing a field in the area hit a 6-inch steel pipe gas line off of West Taddei Road which caused the customers to lose gas service.

Repairs to the line were completed around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews returned Friday around 7:30 a.m. to shut off gas valves and run tests.

After testing the line, PG&E crews will then go to every home and relight pilot lights. This will take about 6-8 hours to complete.