Police Search for Those Responsible for Barbecue that Sparked Fire at Folsom Point

FOLSOM — A fire was sparked by a barbecue Friday at a picnic site near Folsom Lake, according to the Folsom Fire Department.

The grass fire spread through the tall, dry grass and thick vegetation of the Folsom Point picnic area near East Natoma Street.

The fire department reports the person or people who were responsible for the barbecue fled the scene and have not been found.

Firefighters arrived just after 1 p.m. and contained the blaze to an acre in 30 minutes.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling the flames.

The California State Parks Police Department is leading an investigation into the incident.

