Protesters March Outside Rep. Denham’s Office to Call for His Resignation

MODESTO -- Dozens called for Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA 10th District) to step down Friday after they say he lied to his constituents.

Back in May, Denham joined all of California’s House Republicans and voted to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act. Prior to that, he said he would vote against the bill, but was swayed by an amendment.

Those marching outside of Denham's Modesto office said if the bill had been passed it would have been detrimental to the thousands in Stanislaus County who rely on the Affordable Care Act.

“He turned around and he voted for it anyways," said Crystal Sousa. "So yes, we are going to hold him accountable for that vote. We do see that as a lie.”

Outside Denham’s office demonstrators held black balloons, which they said symbolized the people who will die if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Cheryl Russell said she’s all too familiar with the heartbreaking reality of someone dying due to lack of health care.

“I have one friend who died of a brain tumor that was totally curable except it took four and a half months to find an oncologist who would take an uninsured patient," Russell said.

FOX40 also reached out to Denham’s office for a response but has yet to hear back.