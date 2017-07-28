Rare French Bulldogs Stolen from Lodi Man’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- A Lodi man woke up Wednesday morning to find four of his rare French bulldogs stolen from his fenced-in backyard.

Albert Butler said he is a hobby breeder and spent $50,000 acquiring the dogs.

The Butler family kept them on air-conditioned, indoor, outdoor kennels. They said in their more than a decade living in the Lodi area they had never had security problems before.

The Butlers suspect someone working with the contractors who had recently been at their home is involved.

The dogs are micro-chipped and tattooed.

They are asking anyone with information about the dogs or the theft to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and ask for Detective Robert Cleary.