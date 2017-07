Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Racer Steve Johnson is in the studio with Gary and Martina giving them the ultimate test to see how they'd do on the racetrack. The device indicates when a drag race is supposed to start and will determine who has the fastest reaction time.

Steve recently made his 400th career NHRA start and he’s currently 10th in Pro Stock Motorcycle point standings.

The 30th annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway will be held July 28-30.