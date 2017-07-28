Wind Youth Services and Golden 1 Credit Union Announce New Homeless Youth Counseling Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erica Taylor (Vice President of Communications/Community Outreach for Golden 1 Credit Union) and Suzi Dotson (Executive Director of Wind Youth Services) are in the studio with Paul to talk about their partnership in combating homelessness in the Sacramento area.

To address the unique challenges of homeless youth, Wind Youth Services (Wind), in partnership with other homeless youth service providers, is opening a 24-hour youth counseling center that co-locates providers and offers multiple services in a one-stop location. Golden 1 Credit Union (Golden 1) will contribute $1 million over the next three years to help make this possible.