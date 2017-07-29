2 Adults, 4 Children Displaced by Folsom House Fire

FOLSOM — The Folsom Fire Department reports two adults and four children have been displaced by a fire that damaged a Folsom home.

Fire crews responded to the scene at the two-story residence on Wembley Court around 7:10 p.m. Saturday. No one was home when firefighters began fighting the blaze.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it appears to have started in or near a laundry room and may be electrical in nature.

The fire extended into the second story of the home and into the attic, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.