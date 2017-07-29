Man Killed at Early Morning House Party in North Highlands

North Highlands — A North Highlands house party turned deadly early Saturday morning when gunshots rang out a crowd of roughly 200-300 people, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 3 a.m., authorities received several calls regarding possible gunshots along the 7000 block of Plumber Way in North Highlands.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to locate any gunshot victims and were told by party goers that the alleged gunshots were only fireworks.

Following the incident, two men arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, one shot in the arm and the other shot in the head.

The 21-year-old man shot in the arm sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The other victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Sacramento County sheriff’s have no suspects or suspect descriptions at this time.

The identity of the 22-year-old victim has yet to be released.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.