Nevada County Beach Closed After Children Hospitalized with E. coli

LAKE WILDWOOD — A Lake Wildwood recreation and swimming area with possible links to an E. coli outbreak has been closed off.

Three children have been hospitalized after testing positive for E. coli, according to an advisory sent by the Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency to the residents of Lake Wildwood.

The link between the three cases appears to be the Lake Wildwood Main Beach.

Samples collected from the area by the Nevada County Environmental Health Department revealed an increase in bacteria from feces, or fecal coliforms.

The beach has been closed and access to the swimming area has been blocked off until the local health departments can confirm that the levels of fecal coliforms have fallen. The Nevada County Public Health Department has also warned the public to stay out of Lake Wildwood for the time being.

Wastewater treatment systems at the lake have been inspected by the Public Works Department and are functioning properly.

Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli include: stomach cramps, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), vomiting, fever, dehydration and further complications. The illness is dangerous for the elderly, children, pregnant women and people who may have weakened immune systems.