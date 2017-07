Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A new dog park in midtown Sacramento opened Saturday with a community celebration.

The Brooks Truitt Bark Park on 19th and Q streets will now be open every day out of the year from sunrise to sunset.

Small dogs and large dogs will be able to enjoy separate, fenced-off areas. People can also visit the park's community garden and see the "BARK" sculpture, which will be painted by a different artist every two to three years.

"And now we've got a beautiful place for people to bring their dogs," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who attended the grand opening.