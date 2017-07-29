Ohio State Fair Victim’s Family Hires Law Firm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of a teenager killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair and threw people to the ground says it’s seeking justice and has retained a law firm to file a wrongful-death suit.

Victim Tyler Jarrell was 18 and had recently enlisted in the Marines. His family has hired Kitrick, Lewis & Harris to investigate the Wednesday malfunction that killed him.

The law firm said Friday it has retained investigators to reconstruct the malfunction and determine how and why it happened. It says the investigators will work with police and other agencies.

Jarrell’s mother says everyone who knew him “is grief-stricken and in shock.”

Organizers of the Ohio State Fair say their “hearts are heavy” for those involved in the accident.