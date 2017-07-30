Cheesecake Factory Offers Newest Flavor, Half-Price Slices for National Cheesecake Day

Looking to indulge your sweet tooth?

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day by offering any slice of cheesecake for 50 percent off.

There are more than 30 flavors to choose from, including their newest creation, Celebration Cheesecake. The festive cheesecake has layers of vanilla, strawberry and chocolate mousse with a cream cheese frosting.

The restaurant chain will be offering the delectable deal Sunday and Monday.

Now through August The Cheesecake Factory will also be donating 25 cents for every slice sold to Feeding America.

Thanks to our partners at @Cheesecake, a slice of Celebration Cheesecake sold triggers a donation to Feeding America! #NationalCheesecakeDay pic.twitter.com/wbnFnHaG9Y — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) July 30, 2017

Grab a half-off bite at the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento or the Roseville Galleria in Roseville.