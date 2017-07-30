Fire Burning in Tuolumne County Scorches 180 Acres, Prompts Evacuations

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — A fire burning in Tuolumne County has burned 180 acres and prompted evacuations.

The Twist Fire is burning near Twist Road and Algerine Road. It has destroyed one home and is just 10 percent contained.

The fire is threatening structures near Hog Mountain, and mandatory evacuations have been issued on Algerine Road from Wards Ferry to Twist Road and Old Wards Ferry to Richards Ranch Road.

The Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora are open as a shelter and are able to take animals.

