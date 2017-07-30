Man Charged After Girl Raped Twice in One Night at UK Train Station

LONDON — British Transport Police say they have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl who was subjected to two separate sexual attacks in one night in Birmingham, England.

Khurram Rahi, who lives in Smethwick, was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the first incident at Witton station on Tuesday, the police said in a statement. Rahi has been remanded in police custody.

A 34-year-old man from the Birmingham area who was also arrested on suspicion of rape has been released under police investigation whilst enquiries continue, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick appealed to the public to come forward with any information about the second attack, which took place in a vehicle near the station.

“The second assault happened at approximately 2 a.m. close to Witton station,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “The victim flagged down a vehicle for help, a man then raped her.”

Police describe the man sought over the offense in the vehicle as a thick set Asian man with large biceps.