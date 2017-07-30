Man Found Rummaging Through Stolen Car Assaults Stockton Officers

STOCKTON — A man found searching through a stolen car attacked Stockton officers early Sunday morning when they attempted to arrest him.

Quentin Verdun was first seen near Pacific Avenue and West Swain Road around 5 a.m., shining a flashlight into a parked car and rummaging through it. After his arrest it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen.

As officers approached, Verdun ran from them and into a backyard.

Verdun ignored the officers’ demands and a taser was deployed, but it did not quell him. That’s when the police department reports he kicked an officer then punched another officer.

A second taser was used on Verdun and he was taken into custody.

The 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, resisting arrest and battery on an officer. He also had outstanding warrants, according to the Stockton Police Department.