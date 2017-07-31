El Dorado County Man on 500 Mile ‘Run for Representation’ through Northern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRASS VALLEY -- A 57-year-old El Dorado County man is running 500 miles over 12 days to bring awareness to what he says is a lack of representation for citizens in 15 rural Northern California counties.

A number of people in those Northern California counties are in favor of creating another state -- the state of Jefferson.

And Herve Leconte is on a 12-day mission to run to and through each one of those counties.

He averages between 35 and 50 miles a day.

"There is excitement and surprise, and a great, great reception everywhere," Leconte said.

Leconte's mother was liberated by American troops on D-Day during Word War II. The way he sees it, it's his turn to fight for freedom.

"I don't mind getting taxed all the time if the money is spent correctly. But when the money is not spent correctly... enough is enough. So I want to do my part," Leconte said.

It will be an uphill battle, but even more than an uphill run. To ever become reality, to become America's 51st state, the state of Jefferson will need more than just a homemade stamp put on the donation dollars from supporters. It will need a stamp of approval from the California state legislature and from Congress.

But Leconte and his wife say they don't have to do a lot of explaining about that along the way.

"I'm not actually running in to a lot of people who say 'Hey, what's going on with this, and what is this all about?' Most people already heard of it," Julie Leconte said.

And as far as supporters are concerned, that means they're right on pace.

Learn more about Leconte's Run for Representation, here.