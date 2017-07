Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Girl Scouts from Troop 317 returned to the FOX40 garden on Monday to harvest the vegetables they planted back in May.

Julia, CJ and Sammie ended up with quite a haul -- 17 pounds of tomatoes, crook neck squash and green beans. Afterward, the girls brought the veggies to the Sacramento Food Bank to donate them.

They even got to meet Chroma Kitty.