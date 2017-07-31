NoConfederate Campaign Prompts Response from HBO

HBO says it has “respect” for the “dialogue and concern” being voiced following the announcement of their upcoming drama “Confederate,” but stands by the vision of the show’s creators.

The network’s statement came after a campaign from the creator of #OscarsSoWhite, April Reign, gained traction on Sunday night, following a targeted effort.

“Confederate” imagines what would have happened if Southern states successfully seceded from the Union during the Civil War and slavery continued to be practiced.

HBO has been on the defensive about the project since announcing it almost two weeks ago.

The series comes from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman also executive produce.

“We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around ‘Confederate,'” HBO said in a statement to CNN. “We have faith that Nichelle, Dan, David and Malcolm will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see.”

Reign announced her #NoConfederate social media campaign on Friday, with the goal of getting the cable network to cancel its plans for the series.

The campaign aimed to get the hashtag trending during Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”

“The commodification of Black pain for the enjoyment of others must stop,” Reign told CNN in an e-mail Friday. “Earlier this month, there were protests about taking down Confederate monuments. The prison industrial complex is bursting with Black and brown people, disproportionate to the crimes committed. So, for some, Confederate is not ‘alternate history,’ but a painful and recent reminder of how much further we still need to go for true equality in this country.”