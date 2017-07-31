Official: 2 Los Banos Officers, 1 Suspect Shot

{ndn id=32765941] LOS BANOS — Authorities say two officers were shot in struggle with a break-in suspect after responding to a 911 call at a Los Banos apartment complex.

The Los Banos Police Department said Monday that all three were wounded by gunfire inside the apartment, and each was air-lifted to a hospital for treatment.

The report of a break-in came shortly after 6 a.m. in Los Banos, a small farming community in the San Joaquin Valley between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Authorities say the two officers confronted the suspect inside the apartment, and a struggle ensued.

Authorities didn’t immediately release any details about their condition or how the shooting occurred.

They say the investigation is ongoing.