Sacramento RT Announces Safety Changes at Station Where Deputy was Shot

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Regional Transit announced some security changes to the troubled Watt/I-80 Light Rail station Monday.

SacRT says the changes have been in the works for some time, but the announcement comes a month after Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig was shot in the face after his gun was wrestled away from him during a struggle.

Changes to the station include 14 new cameras, which will be monitored around the clock, a PA system for train operators to use and gates that will lock 30 minutes after train service ends and reopen 30 minutes before train service resumes.

Sacramento Police Lieutenant Lisa Hinz says the changes are an important step toward people feeling safer at a station in an “at-risk” neighborhood.