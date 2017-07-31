Yoga Community Mourns Teacher Who Died Suddenly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Aaron Pappas was a well-known yoga instructor and mentor who died last week, reportedly while practicing a meditation technique.

Ever since, tributes have been flooding in through social media.

In Akasha Yoga in Davis, a shrine was set up in Pappas' honor and closed the studio Monday so everyone could attend a memorial service at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Sacramento.

Friends say Pappas was practicing the "Wim Hof" breathing exercise when he lost consciousness.

"I know he will be remembered for his loving kindness, for his service, for his humbleness, for his sense of humor, for his radiating smile that I just cant get out of my mind," Akasha owner Jamie Testa said.