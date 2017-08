Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Deputies in South Sacramento are searching for a burglary suspect near Whitewillow Drive and Stockton Boulevard.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday authorities had a perimeter set up as they searched a nearby field.

After searching the area with K9s, no suspect was located.

The scene was cleared around 6 a.m.

At this time it is not known what time or where exactly the burglary took place.