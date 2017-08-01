Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girls Rock Sacramento helps girls and those who identify as girls build self esteem through music education, collaboration, empowerment, a supportive community of peers and mentors, and the development of leadership skills. Veronica Hankins is a part of the "Girls Rock Teen Camp" and joined us to play some music. She will be performing along side other girls at the upcoming "Girls Rock Sacramento Teen Camp Showcase."

More info:

Girls Rock Sacramento Teen Camp Showcase

Saturday at noon, doors open at 11am

Ace of Spades: 1417 R. St.

Tickets: $10

AceOfSpadesSac.com

(916) 930-0220

GirlsRockSacramento.com